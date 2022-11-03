Matt Williams underlines the danger of South Africa’s Damian Willemse

Matt Williams believes the selection of Damian Willemse at out-half could be a watershed moment for South Africa.

Willemse, who often plays at either full back or inside centre for South Africa and the Stormers, will start at out-half against Ireland in the absence of Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies.

Saturday’s match at the Aviva Stadium will be the third time that Willesme has started in the number 10 jersey for South Africa this year, having impressed at out-half in victories against Australia and Argentina.

Former Scotland head coach Matt Williams was speaking on the Virgin Media rugby podcast and stressed that Willemse is not the kind of out-half that the Springboks have favoured in recent times.

Matt Williams on Damian Willemse.

“He was actually a 10 right through his South African schools [career] and then when he came to the professional ranks at the Stormers he’s been moved to 15,” Williams said.

“So it’s interesting that he has a lot of experience, not at test level, but at other levels as a 10. When you watch him playing Currie Cup for Western Province, his footwork and ball play at 10 was an absolute revelation.

“I’ve been very critical of the way South Africa play. If you think of Handre Pollard; he’s a brilliant kicker of the ball, but not a great attacking player. They don’t seem to like these players who are unpredictable.

“But what Willemse brings is he takes the ball to the line, like [Johnny] Sexton does. He trusts his skills to play, go himself and use footwork or bring forwards into play.”

It’ll be Johnny Sexton vs. Damian Willemse on Saturday. 🏉 We discussed the Battle at 🔟 on the #VMTVRugbyPod today. 🖥 Watch full pod:https://t.co/8mHdYZ0G5s 🎧 Listen to full pod: https://t.co/zkN0wnomNf#IREvSA | #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/CzMM6HWSqM — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 2, 2022

‘If they had Sexton they’d be in a different universe.’

Willemse will be the far less experienced of the two out-halves that will be starting on Saturday, as Johnny Sexton is expected to line up opposite the 24-year-old for Ireland.

Nonetheless, Williams believes the youngster could get the Springboks’ backline firing in a similar manner to how Sexton pulls the strings for Ireland.

“I think this is really exciting for South Africa. I think this might be a bit of a watershed moment for them. To me, this South African team is a Ferrari that’s been driven in traffic,” Williams argued.

“Look at the talent in this backline… When South Africa decide to run they can really hurt you, but they haven’t had a 10 that can ignite it. If they had Sexton they’d be in a different universe.”

Read More About: Damian Willemse, ireland rugby, springboks