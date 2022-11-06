Matt Williams argues that Cheslin Kolbe was very fortunate to avoid red card

Matt Williams has argued that South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe was lucky not to get a red card for a spear tackle on Ireland’s Mack Hansen.

In what was arguably the most notable incident of a low-scoring but entertaining first half between Ireland and South Africa, Kolbe was given a yellow card for a dangerous spear tackle just 16 minutes in.

Kolbe and Springboks team mate Pieter-Steph du Toit were both involved in the lifting of Hansen, although the former was deemed to be primarily responsible by referee Nika Amashukeli, who decided that a yellow card was enough.

Former Scotland head coach Matt Williams was speaking on Virgin Media at half time and was of the firm belief that Kolbe should have seen red.

Matt Williams on Cheslin Kolbe’s tackle.

“The crucial thing with Kolbe in this one is he changes his grip halfway through the tackle and lifts,” Williams started.

“Kolbe changes his grip on his outside leg and then drives downward and they’re saying Hansen doesn’t land on his head. Well that scrum cap is a pretty good indication that he does. So he’s very, very fortunate to be on the field. He lifted and drove.

“He’s got both legs in a grip, he releases and his bottom hand comes onto the outside leg. He’s got both hands on the one leg which lifts him up so you change that centre of gravity and push him into the ground. So that’s intent.

“Sometimes in a tackle a guy gets lifted, but then players will support them or stop. But when you change your grip, you put your shoulder on and drive down, that’s intent.”

“He is very very fortunate to be still on the field. He lifted and drove.”@MattRCNM on the incident that saw Cheslin Kolbe shown a yellow card. Should it have been a red?#IREvSA | #ANS pic.twitter.com/hmIjYhPdTu — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 5, 2022

The Springboks star had a quiet afternoon.

Kolbe is so often able to light games up with his dazzling footwork and impressive speed, although the diminutive Springbok didn’t have a significant impact on the match.

The World Cup winner started in the somewhat unfamiliar position of full back, and he looked less than fully confident in the back field as he often opted to kick rather than try to take on defenders.

He was also called upon to kick from the tee after a wayward effort from Damian Willemse, although Kolbe didn’t have much more luck that his out-half as he missed two crucial conversion attempts in a 19-16 defeat for South Africa.

Read More About: cheslin kolbe, ireland rugby, matt williams, springboks