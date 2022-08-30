Matt Williams insists Argentina’s All Blacks victory doesn’t diminish Ireland’s series win

Matt Williams has insisted that Argentina’s victory against the All Blacks has not diminished Ireland’s series win in New Zealand.

Ireland became the first team to win a test series against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil since France in 1994, in an achievement some regard to be the greatest in Irish rugby history.

The current All Blacks outfit is certainly the weakest there has been in some time however, and a first-ever loss at home to Argentina has underlined the team’s vulnerability.

Former Leinster and Ulster head coach Matt Williams was speaking on Off The Ball and argued that Ireland’s series win in New Zealand should still be considered as the team’s greatest achievement despite the All Blacks’ current form.

Matt Williams on Ireland’s series win against the All Blacks.

“No, I don’t think so mate. I can’t talk about other sports but in Irish rugby history that was without doubt the greatest performance and the greatest result,” Williams said.

“Bigger than Grand Slams, bigger than anything. New Zealand is an incredibly difficult place to go. Even that win by Argentina the other day was close and they had to fight for it.

“This is still a very good New Zealand side. They won magnificently in their last outing against South Africa at altitude at Ellis Park and they played quite magnificent rugby in very difficult circumstances.

“They placed themselves back at the top of the tree and no one in world rugby, and I mean no one, predicted Argentina to win.

“I don’t think we should take anything away from the performance of the Irish team and I think we’ve just got to say that this is really healthy for world rugby.”

Does New Zealand’s latest loss, this time to Argentina, cheapen Ireland’s tour victory? 🗣️”Bigger than Grand Slams. Bigger than anything.” 🗣️”This is still a very, very good New Zealand side.” Watch in full: https://t.co/mNq6iECTco 🟢⚪@AllBlacks@VodafoneIreland #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/mKY5F89tCS — Off The Ball (@offtheball) August 29, 2022

International rugby’s most competitive era?

The All Blacks were a remarkably dominant force in international rugby for the best part of 15 years, as New Zealand had a winning rate of more more than 85 per cent under head coaches Graham Henry and Steve Hansen between 2004 and 2019.

New Zealand’s win rate under Ian Foster currently stands at 63 per cent after 27 matches, and while the All Blacks have taken a step back, the rest of the world has clearly taken a step forward.

International rugby has become increasingly more difficult to predict, with any of the world’s top sides seemingly capable of beating the others on their day.

France are the only top 10 ranked team to not have lost at least one of their last three test matches, while competition is also growing more fierce among the sport’s less traditional powers, as seen in Chile’s Rugby World Cup qualification.

