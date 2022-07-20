Matt Williams labels All Blacks series win as greatest Irish team sport performance

Matt Williams has labelled Ireland’s test series victory against the All Blacks as the greatest performance by any Irish sporting team in history.

Ireland created history at the weekend by beating the All Blacks in a test series on New Zealand soil for the first time, an achievement which has seen them rise to first place in the World Rugby Rankings.

Andy Farrell’s side have received plenty of plaudits for their efforts in New Zealand, with the Ireland head coach calling a test series win against the All Blacks as the “hardest thing to do in rugby”.

Former Leinster and Ulster head coach Matt Williams has taken the plaudits a step further, saying on Off The Ball that the series win in New Zealand outranks all other Irish team sport achievements.

“They made a call, ‘We are going to win the series in New Zealand.’ Was that the right call? Absolutely. This is without a doubt the greatest performance by any Irish sporting team in history, in my opinion,” Williams said.

“This is greater than Jackie Kyle’s [1948 Grand Slam winning] team, greater than any [Irish] football team in the World Cup. This is one of, if not the hardest achievement in team sports in the world.

“In over 100 years only three teams have done it and Ireland click into that. Go down there and win a series. South Africa in the ’50s, the Wallabies in the ’86 and now Ireland. Extraordinary. Off the scale.

“So the benefits the team will get from that win in self belief outweigh blooding the other players and losing the third test, for sure.”

Greatest Irish team sport achievements.

Before the tour of New Zealand, Ireland’s greatest achievements in rugby were widely considered to be the Five/Six Nations Grand Slams in 1948, 2009 and 2018.

Many would still consider those Grand Slams to be Irish rugby’s greatest achievements, although the series victory against the All Blacks has certainly sparked a debate.

In football, the Republic of Ireland’s greatest achievement came in 1990 when they reached the World Cup quarter-finals after draws against England, Egypt and the Netherlands in the pool stage, before beating Romania in a penalty shoot out.

The Irish women’s field hockey team made the World Cup final in 2018, while the men’s cricket team also deserve a mention, having beaten Pakistan to make the Super 8 stage in the 2007 World Cup.

