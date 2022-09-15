Matt Giteau slams ‘worst’ referee decision he’s seen in late Wallabies loss

Wallabies great Matt Giteau described referee Mathieu Raynal’s late decision as the worst he’s seen after Australia’s last gasp loss to New Zealand.

The All Blacks looked to have the game all wrapped up after 57 minutes, as winger Will Jordan scored a try to make the score 31-13 in favour of New Zealand in Melbourne.

A sensational comeback from the Wallabies ensued however, and after they scored three tries which levelled the game at 34-34, replacement scrum-half Nic White slotted a penalty goal to edge Australia in front with three minutes remaining.

New Zealand looked threatening late on however, although Australia’s Lalakai Foketi won a turnover penalty deep inside his team’s own 22 with 90 seconds remaining.

The referee deemed that Wallabies out-half Bernard Foley took too long to kick to touch from the resultant penalty, and rewarded the All Blacks with a scrum, and Jordie Barrett ultimately scored a try in the corner to win the game.

Matt Giteau on the late referee decision that cost Australia.

Giteau, who won 103 caps for Australia throughout his career, took aim at the referee after the controversial late decision which resulted in New Zealand’s last-gasp winning try.

“That’s the worst I’ve seen,” Giteau tweeted.

“A super contest arguably ruined by that last call.. I can’t believe that. Congrats All Blacks and Wallabies on an unreal game! Such a cruel ending.”

The All Blacks are in pole position to win The Rugby Championship.

Australia have moved four points ahead of Australia in The Rugby Championship table, and are five points ahead of South Africa and Argentina, albeit with a game in hand.

It is still possible that any of the five sides involved could win the championship, although the All Blacks will be confident with a game against the Wallabies at their fortress of Eden Park yet to come.

South Africa and Argentina will both know that they can draw level on points with New Zealand if either side claims a bonus-point victory in Buenos Aires this Saturday, with a dramatic final round of the championship set to follow.

