Wallabies great Matt Giteau slams ‘silly’ decision to sack Eddie Jones

Matt Giteau has branded the decision to sack Eddie Jones as England head coach as silly, given the Australian’s focus on the Rugby World Cup.

Jones has been relieved of his duties as England head coach just nine months out from the World Cup, despite frequently stressing that his priority has been on next year’s tournament in France.

Poor results in the past two years have sealed Jones’ fate however, and the RFU have yet to name a successor, although Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick is expected to take over.

Wallabies great Matt Giteau, who was handed his first cap by Jones back when he was Australia head coach in 2002, leapt to his former boss’ defence shortly before it was confirmed that the 62-year-old had been sacked.

“If Eddie Jones gets sacked it would have to be the silliest thing they could do to the English rugby team,” Giteau tweeted.

“He plans and plans and plans years in advance for this competition. It’s the one competition that he has got consistently right time and time again. Big mistake in my opinion.”

The Australian coach’s World Cup history.

Jones has never endured a poor World Cup campaign, despite having been involved in the coaching set-up for four different countries at the showpiece tournament throughout the years.

In his first stint in international rugby, Jones coached his native Australia to the World Cup final in 2003, where the Wallabies lost out to England due to a Jonny Wilkinson drop goal in extra time.

The Australian then took on a role with South Africa as a technical advisor in 2007, and the Springboks went on to be crowned as world champions for a second time.

Jones suffered his first World Cup pool exit in 2015 while in charge of Japan, but it was a watershed tournament for the Brave Blossoms as they caused arguably the biggest upset in rugby history by beating South Africa.

England reached the World Cup final in 2019 under Jones’ stewardship, although they were comfortably beaten by South Africa despite a remarkable performance against New Zealand in the semi-final.

