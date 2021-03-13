Matt Fagerson slams ‘pathetic’ Wyn Jones for reaction to red card incident

Scotland’s Matt Fagerson has criticised Wales prop Wyn Jones for ‘rolling around on the floor’ after the incident which saw his brother Zander shown a red card.

The Scottish number eight has expressed his anger at the length of the ban his older brother Zander Fagerson received for a dangerous clear out on Jones during the game against Wales last month.

Fagerson was speaking to the April edition of Rugby World magazine and complained about the process in which players are disciplined after they have been found guilty of a red card offence.

Team Run ✅ Thank you to our Scotland Supporters Club winners who attended today’s virtual team run event. Keep an eye on your inbox for more competitions coming up.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/UxjCizkRii — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 13, 2021

“By the letter of the law that is a red. There is probably a few more in the game but that is the one they picked up on. There has to be some common sense when it comes to the disciplinary process, though,” Fagerson commented.

“They want players to see the error of their ways and not repeat it, and fair enough, but it’s an accidental clear out.

“If Wyn Jones doesn’t roll around on the floor… that was pathetic. He appeals to the ref, got nothing and then stayed on the floor.”

‘The Ireland game would have been a massive opportunity’

Former Ireland international Stephen Ferris expressed his frustration at the length of the elder Fagerson’s ban on Twitter, pointing out that Peter O’Mahony was given a shorter ban for what was a similar, but arguably worse, offence.

The Ulsterman also argued that Fagerson’s chances of a spot on the British and Irish Lions squad have been seriously hampered by missing out on Scotland’s remaining Six Nations games.

The 22-year-old agreed with Ferris’ assessment of events, while arguing that Wales’ Liam Williams could have been sent off for an earlier incident in the match.

“He [Zander] is one of the best tightheads in Europe for a couple of years now,” Fagerson said.

“He’s up there with Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter and I think the Ireland game would have been a massive opportunity to showcase what he does in terms of possible Lions selection.

“I’ve heard legends of the game like Brian O’Driscoll and Stephen Ferris questioning the punishment and then talking about what it might mean for Zander’s Lions chances. It’s serious stuff.

“I’m not one to dwell on Zander’s red card but you have Liam Williams with a forearm to the head of James Lang earlier in the game.

“I got a three-week ban and a red card for that in a Pro14 game once. You don’t want to be seeing red cards but it’s the inconsistency.”

Matt Fagerson will again start for Scotland when they play Ireland on Sunday, while WP Nel will start in his brother’s place at tighthead prop.

