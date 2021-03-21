Matt Dawson slams England for “comical” performance against Ireland

Matt Dawson has criticised England for their “ridiculous” penalty count after they were dominated by Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

England have had major struggles with their discipline for the entirety of the 2021 Six Nations Championship and were again let down by conceding far too many penalties against Ireland.

Despite both sides scoring two tries apiece, Ireland won by a comfortable 14 points, as Johnny Sexton happily slotted six penalties during the encounter.

Former England captain Dawson was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after the game and was once again exasperated with the ill-discipline from Eddie Jones’ side.

Disappointment in Dublin today.#IREvENG match report ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 20, 2021

“This is a massive problem for England. I mean, it is becoming ridiculous. You are never, ever going to win big test matches when you’re giving [this many] penalties,” Dawson commented.

“It is comical. Any international team knows that your target is sub-10, that is the standard. This is where the players have to genuinely have a word with themselves. This is not about the coaches. The players are responsible for this.”

While the numerous penalties England gave away certainly didn’t help their cause, disciplinary problems were certainly not the sole reason Ireland emerged as comfortable winners.

England were on top during the first 15 minutes or so of the match, but after Keith Earls’ brilliant try, Ireland dominated proceedings, right up until Bundee Aki was sent off for a high tackle.

‘They were not in the game, in any way, shape or form’

Dawson believes many of England’s problems come from the gameplan that they are employing against certain teams, saying he was in no mood to be listening to excuses from the England camp.

“England were not in the game, not in the game in any way, shape or form,” Dawson said.

“I don’t care how anybody from the England camp can wrap it up with excuses and reasons, they were not in this game for 90 per cent of it.

“Yet again, we are going to be talking about their inability to play the right style of the rugby against their opposition.”

England have matched their worst-ever finish of fifth place in the Six Nations as a result of the loss to Ireland, having won just two of their five matches.

Read More About: england rugby, ireland rugby, Matt Dawson, Six Nations