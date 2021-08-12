Matt Dawson reckons there is an ‘obvious’ choice for next Lions captain

Matt Dawson has backed Maro Itoje to captain the British and Irish Lions in 2025, calling the Englishman the “obvious” successor to Alun Wyn Jones.

Itoje started in all three tests against the Springboks and was ultimately named as the official Lions player of the series, after excellent performances in the first and third tests.

The 26-year-old is yet to captain either Saracens or England, but Dawson told William Hill that he is confident that Itoje is the right man to lead the Lions when they tour Australia in 2025.

Matt Dawson on Maro Itoje.

“Alun Wyn Jones deserves all the accolades for being a modern-day Lions great,” Dawson said.

“He’s been one of the great, great rugby players and Lions. To play 12 straight tests in this day and age, I just can’t see it happening ever again, it’s that good a record.

“He will be missed but the sooner I see someone like Maro Itoje pick up the armband the better. I want to see him captaining England, I want to see him captaining the Lions. He’s such a force, such a performer.

“An incredible player, and an incredible man. It couldn’t be more obvious that he should be captaining his country and putting his hat in the ring to be the next captain for the Lions tour in 2025.”

Candidates for the next Lions captain.

Itoje is the front runner to become the next Lions captain, having already toured twice with the side at the age of just 26, although a lot can happen in four years.

The Saracens lock wasn’t one of the five men who captained the Lions in a match this summer, but he is better placed than Stuart Hogg, Iain Henderson, Jamie George, Conor Murray and certainly Alun Wyn Jones, based on his age.

Both Hogg and Henderson are currently 29, so both men wouldn’t be too old to captain the Lions in four years time, although their chances of selection are likely lower than Itoje’s.

As things stand, Itoje’s biggest competition for the role of Lions skipper is arguably James Ryan, who captained Ireland in two tests this summer, after missing out on this year’s tour of South Africa.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, Maro Itoje, Matt Dawson