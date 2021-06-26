Matt Dawson believes only two Lions are nailed on to start against the Springboks

Matt Dawson believes only Taulupe Faletau and Tom Curry are nailed on to start for the British and Irish Lions in the first test against the Springboks.

Three-times Lions tourist Dawson is expecting fierce competition for places in the test side this summer, as the Englishman reckons that not even tour captain Alun Wyn Jones is guaranteed a starting spot.

Dawson was speaking to WalesOnline about the players he believes have to start for the Lions against South Africa next month, while stressing the amount of quality in the squad.

‘Every single position is really competitive.’

“It’s a great squad and every single position is really competitive. You can argue for every position. Full-backs, wings, centres – you can definitely argue the case for every player there. Fly-half and scrum-half is definitely the case too,” Dawson said.

“Number 8? Maybe that’s a position where I think Taulupe Faletau is your man. Tom Curry has to be in your team.

“I want to say Alun Wyn Jones as captain but we all know how competitive second-row is. I couldn’t say honestly with my hand on my heart he’ll be in.

“And that’s probably it. Two players I’ve given you where I think, no matter what, they’ve got to be in the team. That’s not being negative to the other 13 who are selected. It’s how competitive I think the squad is.”

The Lions kick off their summer with an intriguing game against Japan.

The Lions will play their first game in four years against Japan at Murrayfield today, although the team selected is unlikely to closely resemble the one that will be chosen for the first test against the Springboks.

No English players have been selected in the starting team, as many of them have only joined up with the rest of the Lions squad at the start of the week due to club commitments.

Four players are yet to join up with Warren Gatland’s squad – Stuart Hogg, Sam Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill – as they are playing in today’s Gallagher Premiership final for Exeter Chiefs.

A further two players – Hamish Watson and Zander Fagerson – were due to start against Japan, but were ruled out after suffering injuries during the week in training.

While a number of players in today’s team are unlikely to start against the Springboks, the game does represent a great opportunity for them to impress Gatland before they jet off to South Africa.

