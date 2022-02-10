Matt Dawson reveals his all-time England dream team

Rugby World Cup winner Matt Dawson has named his all-time England dream team and included two players who are still competing in international rugby.

Dawson played alongside some of England’s best rugby players, having shared a pitch with fellow World Cup winners, and seven of his teammates from the 2003 tournament have made the cut.

The former scrum-half hasn’t been afraid of selecting players who played well before his time, as Dickie Jeeps has made the cut, who won his first cap for England back in 1956.

Jeeps is the only member of Dawson’s team to have played in the 1950s, although he isn’t the only player selected to have retired before the game turned professional, with Gary Pearce, who won his first cap in 1979, also included.

Martin Johnson named as captain in his former team mate’s dream team.

Dawson has selected Martin Johnson as his dream team’s captain, having played under the Leicester Tigers lock in England’s Rugby World Cup triumph in 2003.

Maro Itoje and Manu Tuilagi are the two players included who still play for their country today, while Jonny Wilkinson, Steve Thompson and Ben Cohen all retired from professional rugby in the last decade.

Former England scrum-half Dawson hasn’t included himself in the team, opting for Jeeps at scrum-half instead, although he was included in Will Carling’s dream team.

Eight players have been selected in both Dawson’s and Carling’s team, although somewhat surprisingly, Carling included Dawson’s World Cup-winning team mate Lawrence Dallaglio in his side, while Dawson opted for Dean Richards at number eight.

Check out Matt Dawson’s England dream team below.

15. Jason Robinson

14. Ben Cohen

13. Jeremy Guscott

12. Manu Tuilagi

11. Rory Underwood

10. Jonny Wilkinson

9. Dickie Jeeps

8. Dean Richards

7. Richard Hill

6. Tim Rodber

5. Maro Itoje

4. Martin Johnson

3. Jason Leonard

2. Steve Thompson

1. Gary Pearce

