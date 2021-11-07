Matt Dawson urges Eddie Jones to start Marcus Smith against Australia

Matt Dawson has called on Eddie Jones to start Marcus Smith when England play Australia next weekend.

Smith won just his third cap for his country off the bench against Tonga yesterday and impressed in his 28-minute cameo, scoring a try and slotting five conversions, as England piled on the points late on in a 69-3 win.

The youngster didn’t get through much training in the week because of a minor leg injury, but he looked fresh coming off the bench on Saturday and looks to be in a good position ahead of the game against the Wallabies.

Former England international Dawson was writing in his column for the BBC and argued that now is the time to hand Smith the reins at fly-half.

Matt Dawson on Marcus Smith.

“Because he only came on for the last 28 minutes, we have not learned too much about Smith,” Dawson wrote.

“But we did see that he looks just as comfortable playing for England in front of a packed Twickenham crowd as he does playing for Harlequins.

“There were some tired Tongan legs out there when he came on, and because Smith is so sharp in his mind and his body at the moment, any half gap and he is gone.

“How can we possibly doubt him? He has not given us any reason to say he is not going to perform at that level. So I would like to see Smith start against Australia and South Africa.”

“It was a difficult game for those two guys because the bulk of training at 10 over the two weeks has been done by Owen.” The boss was happy with @GeorgeFurbank and @MarcuSmith10 in the win over Tonga 🗞⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 6, 2021

Owen Farrell could be absent again next week.

England were forced into a late change at fly-half against Tonga, as captain Owen Farrell tested positive for covid the day before the match, which resulted in George Furbank starting in the the 10 jersey.

Furbank usually plays at full back, but he pulled the strings nicely at first receiver, with Jones clearly wary not to exacerbate Smith’s injury by handing him a start against Tonga.

Farrell is now a major doubt for next weekend’s test against Australia, which paves the way for Smith to start his first game for England against tier one opposition.

Smith has played well in his three tests against the USA, Canada and Tonga, but Australia will present the youngster with a far greater challenge when they come to Twickenham Stadium next weekend.

Read More About: england rugby, marcus smith, Matt Dawson