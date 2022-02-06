Matt Dawson criticises the decision to take Marcus Smith off against Scotland

Matt Dawson has criticised Eddie Jones’ decision to replace Marcus Smith when England were seven points up against Scotland.

The England fly-half was playing well at Murrayfield, as Smith scored his country’s only try and also slotted four penalties, but he was replaced by George Ford in the 62nd minute while the score stood at 17-10.

Although it certainly wasn’t Ford’s fault, England conceded 10 points after Smith’s departure as Jones’ side suffered an opening day Six Nations loss for the third consecutive year.

Former England scrum-half Dawson was speaking to the BBC after the game and questioned why Smith was taken off when the youngster had steered his side to a commanding lead against Scotland.

Matt Dawson on Marcus Smith.

“One thing that did not make sense was taking England fly-half Marcus Smith off for the last 20 minutes of the game,” Dawson argued.

“As we saw when Smith was replaced, England could not finish the game off with George Ford even though he is in form. Smith looked comfortable and confident and you should not be taking fly-halves off when they are in total control.

“He is going to be tired and his stats are not going to be where they were at the beginning of the game, but he had control of the England performance.

“I don’t think it was necessary to put another fly-half in to see the game out with only a seven-point lead.”

“I think we had opportunities in that second half to kick on a little but we just were not clinical enough.” Jones gives his thoughts following defeat to Scotland. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 5, 2022

Inexperienced English side come undone at Murrayfield.

England are without a number of key players due to injury, such as Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, and they did show a lack of composure and leadership at times against Scotland.

Jones‘ logic behind replacing Smith isn’t difficult to understand, as Ford is experienced and in form and has plenty of practice with closing games out, although the gamble didn’t pay off.

Lawes is expected to return later in the championship and will likely assume the role of captain after leading his country twice in the Autumn Nations Series, while Manu Tuilagi is also expected to return to the squad.

England struggled to make hard yards in the centre of the pitch through Henry Slade and Elliot Daly, but Tuilagi will undoubtedly present his side with front foot ball should he prove his fitness.

