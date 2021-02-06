 Close sidebar

Matt Dawson weighs in on Cameron Redpath’s choice of allegiance

by Eoin Harte
Dawson

Matt Dawson has admitted he understands why Cameron Redpath opted to represent Scotland at senior level despite having played for the England U20s.

Redpath was born in France and raised in England but has decided to follow in his father Bryan Redpath’s footsteps by playing for Scotland.

The 21-year old will receive a baptism of fire on his international debut, as he has been named to start against England in Scotland’s opening game of the Six Nations.

Dawson on Cameron Redpath.

While the talented centre could have very easily ended up playing for England, Dawson told the Daily Mail that he “wasn’t surprised” Redpath chose Scotland instead.

“Cameron is a lot more talented than his dad. In fairness, I saw his dad admit that himself. Basil [Bryan’s nickname] was slightly ahead of his time as a scrum-half, the way he was playing the game.

“So I can understand Cameron playing in midfield because, when he was a young lad, his dad would have been teaching him all those skills to get past players.

Redpath

“I’m not surprised he wants to play for Scotland. I know he grew up in England and played up to the 20s. But, if your father has played for Scotland, I can understand it being the ultimate dream for him,” Dawson said.

The Calcutta Cup.

The Calcutta Cup always holds plenty of significance, but this year, in particular, carries great importance as it is 150 years since England and Scotland played in the first-ever international rugby match.

The former England captain revealed that the game between the old rivals holds a special place in his heart.

Dawson

“The Calcutta Cup matches would have been one of the first Five Nations games I saw back in the 1980s, with my dad; I remember him taking me to Twickenham.

“You know, getting the old programme where the top half would be white and the bottom half would be blue. It was an iconic part of my rugby upbringing,” Dawson explained.

England and Scotland will renew their rivalry at 4.45 pm today when the pair face at Twickenham Stadium in the first round of the Six Nations.

