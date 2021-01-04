A fight between Gloucester and Sale Sharks spilled into the stands after Billy Twelvetrees shoved a water boy during a feisty Gallagher Premiership encounter.

With Gloucester trailing by three points in the dying second of the game, Twelvetrees suffered a rush of blood to the head, pushing a water boy had had gathered the ball after it went out over the touchline.

Sharks players didn’t take too kindly to Twelvetrees indiscretion, with several players from both teams becoming involved in a fracas that ended up in the empty stands at Kingsholm Stadium.

Billy Twelvetrees smashes water carrier out of the way leading to huge fight in Gallagher Premiership Royal Rumble pic.twitter.com/QyBBfMRD6g — james___flynn (@jamesfl68585245) January 2, 2021

Despite the mass of bodies engaged in the brawl, only Twelvetrees was punished for his actions, receiving a yellow card for shoving the unsuspecting water carrier.

‘Emotions boil over’

Interim Sale Sharks head coach Paul Deacon played down the incident after the game, accusing people of exaggerating the seriousness of the brawl.

“Emotions boil over, and I think a lot of people make it a bigger issue than it actually is. Emotions run over then, but I don’t think there was anything untoward, really. It just didn’t look great,” Deacon commented.

Sale secured a 22-19 point win over Gloucester in the end, their first win since Steve Diamond’s sudden departure from the club. While at times it wasn’t pretty, the new Sharks’ boss was happy to get a win on the board.

“I thought the lads showed commitment to the cause, team spirit, all those clichés. It was all there to see.

“The game could have gone either way. I am sure Gloucester are feeling hard done by, and I probably would have done if we had lost. It’s fantastic to get the four points, but there are still things to improve on,” Deacon said.

The Sharks rose to fourth place in the Gallagher Premiership table following the win, while Gloucester occupy the bottom spot after just one win from five games.

Read More About: billy Twelvetrees, Gallagher Premiership, gloucester rugby, sale sharks