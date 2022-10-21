Marty Moore backed to push for place in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad

Bernard Jackman has backed Marty Moore to push for a place in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad after being brought back into the national set-up.

Moore hasn’t played for Ireland since March 2015, and when he signed for Wasps in 2016 it looked like the prop’s international career could have been over.

However, the Dubliner return to Ireland in 2018 as he signed for Ulster and his performances for the northern province have steadily improved since he first arrived in Belfast.

Although Moore has yet to win another cap for his country and wasn’t selected in Ireland’s 37-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series, he has been included in an A panel for the game against the All Blacks XV.

Former Ireland international Bernard Jackman was speaking on the RTE Rugby podcast and argued that Moore could be in contention to feature for his country at next year’s World Cup.

“I think it’s nice to see that Ireland A panel. I’m a big believer in trying to get extra games in November. We have such depth that I think it’s important,” Jackman said.

“The players we’re seeing there; the likes of [Diarmuid] Barron, Tom Ahern, James Hume – young players. Then you have guys like Dave Kilcoyne obviously who’s nearly at 50 caps.

“Marty Moore has only got 10 caps but he’s probably towards the end of his career. But he’s someone who I think could make a late push for the World Cup.

“I thought [Andy] Farrell had no faith in him, but it’s nice to see his form for Ulster being rewarded with a place, even though it’s not in the senior squad, but with that A group.”

Ireland’s depth at tighthead prop.

There isn’t exactly an abundance of talent at tighthead prop in Ireland, despite Tadhg Furlong’s status as one of the best in the world in his position.

Behind Furlong in the Irish pecking order is Finlay Bealham, while Tom O’Toole established himself as third choice for his country in this summer’s tour of New Zealand.

O’Toole has just three caps to his name however, and is considerably less experienced than Moore at the age of 24, and both will battle it out for supremacy at Ulster in the months to come.

