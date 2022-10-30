Marty Moore sets focus on All Blacks XV after star role in Ulster triumph

Marty Moore is eager to show what he can do to the national team coaches when Ireland A take on the All Blacks XV next weekend.

The 10-times capped Ireland prop was named as the man of the match in Ulster’s narrow win against Munster at Thomond Park in a continuation of Moore’s recent fine form.

While Moore has proven himself on the international stage before, his last cap for Ireland came in 2015, although he is edging towards winning further honours for his country.

Moore was speaking to RTE after Ulster won at Thomond Park and paid credit to Munster’s young side for pushing the northern province all the way.

Marty Moore turns his attention to Ireland A.

“It feels amazing. We obviously made it a little difficult on ourselves for periods of the first half, but we knew that’s the way that Munster were going to play,” Moore said.

“They were going to push us all the way and credit to them, they made a hell of a game out of it. We were very close there to letting it slip a few times and it was a really tough game.”

Moore will now link up with the Ireland A squad in preparation for Friday night’s game against the All Blacks XV at the RDS Arena, the first time he will pull on a green jersey in over seven years.

“It’s hugely exciting. I’ve had a pretty messy period with breaks from injury and stuff like that, so to get 80 minutes here tonight is a big bonus for me personally,” Moore added.

“Obviously to have a chance to play against that All Blacks XV next week is a huge challenge and I look forward to doing it now. All the game time I can get, I’ll take it with two hands.”

“The chance to get to play against an All-Blacks XV next week is a huge challenge and I look forward to doing it now” Ulster’s Marty Moore chats to @Murray_Kinsella after his Player of the Match performance in the win over Munster #rterugby #MUNvULS #URC pic.twitter.com/kI1G0uj1gl — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 29, 2022

Expect an exciting contest at the RDS Arena.

Ireland’s encounter with world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium will take centre stage next weekend, although the fare at the RDS Arena should prove to be no less exciting.

Moore is one of a few experienced heads expected to feature, although the team will likely be mostly made up of young players who could play a key role for Ireland in the years to come.

It looks unlikely that Moore will win another cap for his country next month as he has only been included in the Ireland A panel, although an 11th cap may not be too far off.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Marty Moore, ulster rugby