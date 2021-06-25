Martin Johnson shares fear that Lions series may be decided by red cards

‘People are looking for reasons to send people off.’

Former British and Irish Lions captain Martin Johnson has shared his concerns over this year’s series with South Africa being potentially decided by red card decisions.

Red cards have become a common occurrence in rugby in recent years, as the sport’s administrators have clamped down on contact being made with the head in an effort to reduce the amount of concussions being suffered.

Three-times Lions tourist Johnson was speaking to The Guardian about the upcoming test series with the Springboks and urged referees to be “sensible” when it comes to dishing out red cards.

“People are looking for reasons to send people off. A series being won on sending people off or marginal calls is not what it’s about. It’s got to be sensible otherwise it’ll be 13 versus 12,” Johnson commented.

“Referees should judge when someone’s taken a shot at someone’s head, rather than an accidental tackle that’s gone a little bit high.”

Martin Johnson – ‘If it’s not intentional – for me it’s a penalty.’

Red cards have had a major impact on significant international matches this year, namely the red cards shown to Peter O’Mahony and Zander Fagerson that arguably cost Ireland and Scotland against Wales in the Six Nations.

The Lions last series against the All Blacks in 2017 was also arguably decided by a red card, as Sonny Bill Williams was sent off early on in the second test which the tourists went on to win (although few claimed that the New Zealander was unlucky to have been sent off).

Johnson believes that a red card should only be shown for instances where the foul play was intentional, explaining that he wouldn’t take much joy in winning a game when the opposition has less players.

“If it’s not intentional – for me it’s a penalty and a wag of the finger. It’s like anything that is brought in, it ends up getting over-refereed,” Johnson argued.

“I wouldn’t want a member of the opposition sent off for that, thus giving me an advantage. I’d want to win the game 15 against 15. If we’re good enough to win the game, great. If we’re not, so be it.”

