‘I’d be fuming’ – Martin Johnson defends Owen Farrell over referee incident

by Eoin Harte
Johnson

“He is totally dismissive with Owen afterwards”

Former England captain Martin Johnson has admitted he would have been furious if he was in Owen Farrell’s shoes after referee Pascal Gauzere’s controversial decision for Wales’ first try.

Wales scored the first try of the day through a cross field kick from Dan Biggar, which found Josh Adams in acres of space on the left wing.

While it was a nicely executed kick from the Welsh fly-half, most of the England players were in a huddle being spoken to by their captain, as the referee had asked them to do.

Farrell was understandably furious with the decision, arguing that his players weren’t given any indication by the referee that time was back on, while pointing out that water carriers were still on the pitch.

Johnson – ‘I’d be absolutely fuming’

Johnson was speaking on BBC Sport after the game, and defended Farrell for his reaction, admitting that he would have acted similarly under the circumstances.

“I think the referee has to say to England, ‘I’m putting the time back on,'” Johnson argued.

“He has asked Owen to go and talk to his team and he has gone to talk to his team. He has got to say, ‘Captain, five seconds, 10 seconds, I’m going to put the time back on.'”

The former England captain was also unhappy with how the referee dealt with Farrell in relation to the incident, claiming he was disrespectful to the Saracens player.

“He is totally dismissive with Owen afterwards. I mean, I thought the way he spoke to Owen Farrell, ‘time back on, go away’, I’d have been absolutely fuming if I was in the England team,” Johnson commented.

England’s hopes of retaining their Six Nations title are all but over after losing in Cardiff, and currently sit in fourth place in the table.

