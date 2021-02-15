Maro Itoje speaks about potentially becoming the first black Lions captain

Share and Enjoy !

Maro Itoje has acknowledged the significance of potentially becoming the first black captain of the British and Irish Lions.

The England lock, who has already toured with the Lions, has long been touted as a future captain of his country since making his international debut against Italy back in 2016.

Itoje was the youngest player to be selected by Warren Gatland for the Lions tour to New Zealand in 2017 and played in all three test matches against the All Blacks.

It has been an absolute honour ever since 🙏🏾🌹 https://t.co/5DljmfnxRe — Maro Itoje (@maroitoje) February 14, 2021

While Itoje certainly has some competition for the role this summer, the Englishman admitted to Sky Sports that he was aware of the historical importance of a first-ever Lions captain of African descent.

“Yeah, I think Anthony Watson will make a great captain!” Itoje joked.

“I do acknowledge how significant an event like that would be if it does happen but I guess fate will decide.”

While Itoje is one of the top candidates for the Lions captaincy for their test series with world champions South Africa this summer, the 26-year old remained coy about his desire to lead the touring side.

“My ambition is to do whatever it is to make my team win. I feel if you campaign or clamour for the role of captain, you are almost wanting it for the wrong reasons.

“I’ve had great captains and for me, it’s been a blessing to be around them because I think being around those have made me a better leader and learn things about myself and be a better player,” Itoje commented.

Doubts remain over the tour to South Africa

The Lions will come up against another history-making captain in Siya Kolisi, who became the first black player to captain the Springboks.

Kolisi didn’t stop there, however, and also became the first black captain to win the Rugby World Cup, beating Itoje’s England in the decider in Yokohama in 2019.

While defeating the Springboks in a three-test series is a momentous task, South Africa will be potentially under-prepared (if the tour goes ahead), having not played since that victory against England in the World Cup final.

The location of the tour is also still up in the air, with the UK and Ireland, South Africa and Australia all potential destinations.

The prospect of South Africa playing in front of their home fans is, unfortunately, looking very unlikely, as the country continues to struggle with the pandemic.

