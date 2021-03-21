Maro Itoje launches defence of Eddie Jones after Ireland humbling

Maro Itoje has come to the defence of England head coach Eddie Jones after their 14-point loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Jones has come in for criticism for England’s performance in the 2021 Six Nations after his side lost three of their five matches to finish in fifth place in the table.

Itoje, however, has defended his boss, telling Sky Sports that the players are responsible for England’s poor performances, not the head coach.

Sit back and enjoy, @IrishRugby fans! ☘️ Here are the highlights from their 32-18 win over England at the Aviva Stadium. #GuinnessSixNations #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/AIeD03M8DI — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 20, 2021

“Eddie is a fantastic coach. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve worked with – his work-rate, his knowledge, his feeling with the players, the way he goes about his business – are genuinely second to none,” Itoje said.

“As players, we need to be accountable for our behaviours. At the end of the day, Eddie can’t play the game for us.

“The players need to be accountable and if you ask any player who has been under Eddie, I doubt anyone will say differently. He’s a truly special coach.”

‘We’re a team that can do so much more’

England’s abject performance in Dublin came as a surprise to many, after the 2019 Rugby World Cup finalists seemingly returned to form after an excellent win against France.

While they controlled proceedings for the first 15 minutes or so of the match in the Aviva, England fell apart after Keith Earls’ well-worked try, and the visitors didn’t trouble Ireland until Bundee Aki was sent off for a high tackle.

Itoje was adamant that he wouldn’t make any excuses after another underwhelming England display, while insisting the team are capable of far better performances than the one at the Aviva Stadium.

“As players we need to grab hold of it and take ownership of our actions. We’re disappointed because we know that as a team we’re capable of so much more,” Itoje commented.

“It’s just on us. I don’t have any excuses here, we just weren’t good enough. We’re a team that can do so much more, but we didn’t show that.”

