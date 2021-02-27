Maro Itoje names the best player he ever came up against in the Six Nations

Share and Enjoy !

Maro Itoje has revealed that Sergio Parisse is the best player he ever came up against in the Six Nations.

The England lock made his international debut against Italy in the Six Nations back in 2016, when he came up against the inspirational long-serving Italian captain Parisse.

Itoje was answering supporters’ questions as part of a Q and A ahead of England’s Six Nations clash with Wales and revealed that no one yet had bested Parisse’s performance against England in the Saracens player’s eyes.

Q: #askMaro who is the best player you have played against in six nations

“I would say the best player I played against in the Six Nations was probably Sergio Parisse back in the day, around 2016,” Itoje commented.

“What he means to Italian rugby and what he has done has been incredible. Sergio is definitely up there with the best I have played against.”

The best bench presser in the English squad

The talented second row forward also gave an insight into who the strongest man in the England squad is, revealing that the best bench presser was one of Beno Obano, Ellis Genge or Kyle Sinckler.

Genge himself took to Twitter to admit that Obano was the best bench presser of the lot, estimating that the Bath prop could lift as much as 200 kilos for one or two reps.

We rarely do 1 rep max but benz is pushing 5 sets of 5 reps 160kg with ease… I’d say he’s getting up 190-200 for 1 or 2 — Gengey (@EllisGenge) February 24, 2021

“We rarely do one rep max but Benz [Beno Obano] is pushing five sets of five reps 160kg with ease. I’d say he’s getting up 190-200 for one or two,” Genge revealed.

