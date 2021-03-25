Mark McCall insists Saracens stars will be ready for Lions tour

Mark McCall has insisted that any Saracens players that are selected for the Lions this summer will be ready, despite playing in the RFU Championship.

England’s most decorated players failed to impress during the Six Nations, winning just two of their five matches, leaving their involvement with the British and Irish Lions this summer in doubt.

Many of England’s star players are currently contracted to Saracens, and only have games in the second tier of English rugby to impress Lions head coach Warren Gatland between now and the tour.

The British & Irish Lions have provided an update on the 2021 Castle Lager Lions Series 🦁#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) March 23, 2021

The Saracens head coach was speaking to the Daily Mail about his returning international players, and expressed confidence in his players’ chances for being selected for the Lions tour to South Africa.

“They’re going to be playing their rugby at our club, playing in games that have some meaning to them,” McCall said.

“If any of them – and we expect a lot of them – get selected to go on the Lions tour they’re going to be rugby-ready by the end of it.”

Championship struggles

Saracens suffered a challenging start to life in the Championship, as they lost to Cornish Pirates in the first round of action despite starting international players such as Sean Maitland and Vincent Koch.

The three-time European champions put in a much-improved performance against Jersey Reds in the second round, beating them 45-13 while securing a try bonus point.

🚨 Fixture time change 🚨 Our Round 4️⃣ @Champrugby clash with @RichmondFC1861 will now take place on Sunday 2️⃣8️⃣th March and kick off at 2:15pm. 📹 Live stream details for the match will be confirmed early next week.#StrongerTogether ⚫🔴 pic.twitter.com/d4cFSM8hnW — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) March 19, 2021

That kind of form will need to continue, as one more loss in the shortened Championship season could see Saracens miss out on the play-off final and promotion to next season’s Gallagher Premiership.

Ealing Trailfinders are currently top of the Championship, having won all three of their games with a bonus point, and will know that a victory against Saracens could see the north Londoners miss out on the play-off.

A win against Saracens isn’t entirely out of the question, as Ealing have already beaten Saracens twice this year, in a preseason tournament held in January.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, mark mccall, RFU Championship, Saracens Rugby