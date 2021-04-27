“Our players are getting more rugby than the Welsh, Scottish and Irish – they’re hardly playing at all.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has implied that his squad are getting more quality game time than players are with their clubs in Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

The three-time European champions are currently playing in the Greene King IPA Championship after they were relegated from the Premiership for breaching salary cap regulations.

While this has led to concerns over the match-fitness of his players for the British and Irish Lions tour, McCall told Sky Sports that he had no such worries.

Play with pace ⏩ and the gaps ⤴️ will open. Koch’s offload, Maitland’s inside ball & a great support line from Aled ‘one-boot’ Davies 🤣 Catch the full highlights below 🍿#StrongerTogether ⚫️🔴 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) April 26, 2021

“Our players are getting more rugby than the Welsh, Scottish and Irish – they’re hardly playing at all. Alun Wyn Jones didn’t play for the Ospreys on Saturday,” McCall argued.

“Fingers crossed we can finish our domestic season with a couple of really meaningful matches. There will be crowds by then too, so they’ll be the biggest matches we’ve played in this season.”

Mark McCall: Ealing are a mid-table Premiership side.

Saracens took a major step towards promotion to the Premiership on Sunday afternoon as they defeated Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders by 48 points to 20.

The north Londoners now look all but certain to book their place in the Championship play-off final, where a win would see them return to the Premiership after a season in England’s second tier.

While Saracens were expected to get the win on Sunday, Ealing have been in fine form so far this season, having beaten every team they faced before the weekend by 28 points or more.

McCall praised the ambitious Championship side, saying that they are more than capable of playing in the Premiership.

“These Championship games are physical. Ealing are a mid-table Premiership side in my opinion,” McCall said.

“I think our players won’t be undercooked in any way. Look at the Scottish, Irish and Welsh players and see if they’re undercooked.”

Read More About: British and Irish lions, mark mccall, saracens