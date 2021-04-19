Mark McCall praises Owen Farrell for reaction to late Doncaster hits

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has praised Owen Farrell after his first game for the club since they were relegated from the Gallagher Premiership.

Farrell played for Saracens for the first time since September last year, when they thrashed the previously unbeaten Doncaster Knights in the sixth round of the Greene King IPA Championship.

McCall was speaking to PA Media after the game and said he was impressed with how his captain kept calm after being on the receiving end of a couple of late tackles.

“He was in control of everything out there. He actually got hit late a couple of times and reacted brilliantly I thought,” McCall commented.

“He didn’t get frustrated, moved on to the next thing pretty quickly and played beautifully at times. There was a couple of kicks he doesn’t normally miss, but I thought he played really well.”

‘I thought our senior players were magic today.’

Saracens boss McCall named a star-studded side for their Championship clash with Doncaster, boasting 11 internationals in their starting 15.

Doncaster proved to be no match for the three-time European champions, as Saracens eased to a 35-point victory at Castle Park on Sunday.

Saracens suffered a shock defeat to Cornish Pirates in their first match of the Championship season, but Saracens’ fellow second-tier sides will struggle to challenge them now their star players have returned from international duty.

McCall was pleased with his senior players after sweeping aside Doncaster, but expects further improvements from them as the season goes on.

“It was a good performance. It was probably an improved performance from last week (54-13 winners against Bedford), which is what we want to do, we want to get better in every game,” McCall said.

“I thought our senior players were magic today. I’ve said the last couple of weeks, they’ve really come back and embraced this new challenge.

“You saw by those performances today just how good they are and the influence that they have.”

