Mark McCall to take a break from Saracens duties due to medical reasons

Saracens have announced that director of rugby Mark McCall will be taking a short break from his duties with the club due to medical reasons.

Former Ireland international McCall first joined Saracens in 2009, and took over as the club’s director of rugby in January 2011, a position he has held since.

The Ulsterman has experienced great success at Saracens, as the north London club has won the Gallagher Premiership five times and the Heineken Champions Cup three times since his arrival.

The club revealed that McCall will now take a temporary leave from his position as Saracens director of rugby in a short statement.

“People will always come first at our club and Mark will be given all of the support and time he needs,” the statement reads.

“Meanwhile we would ask that everyone respects Mark’s privacy. Mark is obviously more than confident in the coaching team he has worked with for many years to temporarily take the reins.”

The club has no shortage of experienced coaches.

Saracens have plenty of coaches to call upon in McCall’s absence, as head coach Joe Shaw, backs coach Kevin Sorrell, forwards coach Ian Peel and defence coach Adam Powell all have several years of experience with the club.

The north Londoners have performed well in the first half of the season, as they currently sit in second place in the Gallagher Premiership table, having earned promotion from the RFU Championship last season.

They are also on course to qualify for the last 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup, despite having lost to Edinburgh in their first European fixture of the season, while they also had to forfeit their game against Pau, due to Covid-19 cases in their squad.

