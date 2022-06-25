Marcus Smith reveals Quade Cooper has been giving him tips ahead of showdown

Marcus Smith has revealed that Quade Cooper has been giving him tips ahead of England’s test series against Australia.

Smith and Cooper are expected to line up opposite one another at out-half in the upcoming test series between England and the Wallabies in Australia, but the two certainly don’t appear to be bitter rivals.

Cooper is one of the most experienced out-halves in international rugby, having won 75 caps for Australia, while he has also played club rugby in Australia, France and Japan during his career.

As a result, Cooper has plenty of knowledge to impart, and Smith revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that the Australian veteran was happy to teach the English youngster a few things despite their international allegiances.

Marcus Smith on Quade Cooper.

“We’ve connected a little bit over socials and he’s helped me a lot actually,” Smith said.

“He’s taught me a few things —just different ways to see the game; like the types of things he looks for when he’s analysing opposition and the way he thinks when he makes a mistake.

“It’s his mindset, really. I don’t think we’ll be talking too much on the tour, but hopefully post-game we can have a beer and hopefully I’ll be the one smiling.

“Fingers crossed I can get a chance to go up against him because he’s a top player and it will be nice to challenge myself against another top 10 in the world.”

When you realise it’s only a week until the first Test ✊#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/adNA3BmNu9 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 25, 2022

England are looking to get back to winning ways.

Although England have won their last eight test matches against Australia, their recent form has given their supporters plenty of cause for concern.

England won just two of their five Six Nations matches this year, while a mixed-strength side suffered a 31-point loss to the Barbarians at Twickenham last Sunday.

The Wallabies ended 2021 with three consecutive defeats, however the improved performances of the Australian club sides in Super Rugby Pacific has given their fans reason to be hopeful ahead of their first game of the year.

