Manu Tuilagi raring to go for Sale Sharks in Premiership opener

Manu Tuilagi is expecting to be back in action when Sale Sharks take on Northampton Saints in the opening round of the Gallagher Premiership.

Tuilagi endured another injury-plagued campaign for club and country last season, and was ruled out of England’s tour of Australia in order to undergo a procedure on his knee.

The powerful centre has recovered from that surgery however, and is set to play for Sale on Friday night having had the time to get his body right for the upcoming season.

Tuilagi was speaking to the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast and expressed his excitement at being able to get back out onto the rugby pitch after a summer of recovery.

Manu Tuilagi on starting a new season with Sale Sharks.

“It’s been a tough pre-season. I didn’t do much of it because I was coming back from my knee [surgery] but it’s been tough. I’m back into it now and I’m looking forward to it,” Tuilagi said.

“We’ve had a bit of a mixed pre-season. It was a tough one against Connacht last week. We always say how you learn but you learn a lot when you lose and it’s better to do it in the pre-season than going in. The boys are excited.

“I’m so excited and I just want to be out there training, being back with the boys, doing what you learn about every day and doing what you actually talk about.”

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞! 👊#YourSharks kick off their #GallagherPrem campaign on Friday night at @SaintsRugby head to the AJ Bell Stadium. 😇 We need the. #SharksFamily right behind us all season, so if you haven’t sorted a ticket yet, get yours here 👇#SALvNOR — Sale Sharks 🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) September 5, 2022

George Ford will miss the start of the season.

New Sale signing George Ford won’t be in action for the Sharks until 2023 after he ruptured his ankle in last season’s Gallagher Premiership final between Leicester Tigers and Saracens.

Tuilagi has no shortage of experience with injuries of course and stressed to Ford that he will still have a big impact on the club for the opening months of the season even if he isn’t out on the pitch.

“It’s massive for us. Obviously our kid is gutted. I spoke to him and he said he was gutted and wanted to be out there,” Tuilagi revealed.

“But I said to him, ‘It is what it is. It’s happened now. But still, it’s huge having you here, having your experience, having you in the team meetings and we see that every day.’

“He’s so experienced and his eye for the game, his mind is really helping us a lot.”

Read More About: manu tuilagi, sale sharks