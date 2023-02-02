Manu Tuilagi misses out in Steve Borthwick’s first England team

Manu Tuilagi has been left out of England’s match-day squad against Scotland in head coach Steve Borthwick’s first game in charge.

While Tuilagi has regularly missed out on England games due to injury, when fit the powerful Samoan-born centre has usually started in crucial international matches.

Borthwick has opted for a centre partnership of Owen Farrell and Joe Marchant instead however, while Ollie Lawrence has been named on the bench.

Marcus Smith has been named at out-half, while fellow youngster Jack van Poortvliet will wear the number nine jersey.

Ellis Genge has been named as vice captain to Farrell, and he starts alongside Jamie George in the front row despite the Saracens hooker suffering a concussion two weekends ago.

Steve Borthwick on his first England team.

Borthwick stressed the significance of the occasion as England will aim to take the Calcutta Cup back from Scotland.

“There are few fixtures in the rugby calendar that excite both players and supporters alike more than the annual Six Nations meeting of the Auld enemy as they battle for the honour of lifting the Calcutta Cup,” Borthwick said.

“Another packed Twickenham will witness the start of the next chapter of English rugby in one of the most keenly contested tournaments in the world. There is no doubt this England team shares the supporters’ sense of eager anticipation.

“To a man, the players are determined to play with the commitment, fight and desire that is at the very heart of representing England, the sort of passion that our tremendous supporters rightly expect.”

England match-day squad.

15. Freddie Steward

14. Max Malins

13. Joe Marchant

12. Owen Farrell (C)

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins

10. Marcus Smith

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. Ellis Genge (VC)

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Lewis Ludlam

7. Ben Curry

8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements

16. Jack Walker

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Dan Cole

19. Nick Isiekwe

20. Ben Earl

21. Ben Youngs

22. Ollie Lawrence

23. Anthony Watson

