Manu Tuilagi named in England’s training squad

Manu Tuilagi has been included in England’s 25-man training squad ahead of the next round of the Six Nations.

There isn’t any Six Nations action on this weekend, but England head coach Eddie Jones is eager to keep his players fit and firing by holding a five-day training camp on London.

England fans will be buoyed by the return of Tuilagi, who missed out on his country’s opening two Six Nations matches due to injury, but is expected to be available for the game against Wales.

Manu Tuilagi has come through two games with Sale unscathed.

Tuilagi had been sidelined for over two months after picking up an injury while scoring a try for England against South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series, but made his return for Sale Sharks against Harlequins recently, coming off the bench.

The powerful centre started for Sale in the Sharks’ win against Worcester Warriors on Saturday and has been deemed as fit enough to train with England for the week.

Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill will also join up with the squad, as both men prepare to return from injury. Lawes hasn’t played since mid-January due to a head injury but has been around the England squad in recent weeks.

Sam Simmonds will not take part in training this week due to an ongoing hip issue.

Eddie Jones has named a 25-player England squad for a five day training camp in London. There’s a return for @Manutuilagi ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 15, 2022

England’s 25-man training squad.

Forwards

Alfie Barbeary

Ollie Chessum

Luke Cowan-Dickie

Tom Curry

Alex Dombrandt

Charlie Ewels

Ellis Genge

Jamie George

Maro Itoje

Joe Launchbury

Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd

Kyle Sinckler

Will Stuart

Backs

Elliot Daly

George Ford

Max Malins

Joe Marchant

Jack Nowell

Harry Randall

Henry Slade

Marcus Smith

Freddie Steward

Manu Tuilagi

Ben Youngs

