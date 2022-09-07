Malakai Fekitoa reflects on ‘unbelievable’ first Thomond Park experience

Malakai Fekitoa has revealed he always wanted to come back to Thomond Park after his first experience of the Limerick stadium back in 2018.

Munster’s new signing has yet to make his competitive debut for the province, although Fekitoa has lined out for the team in two pre-season friendlies at Musgrave Park in Cork.

Thomond Park won’t be hosting a Munster match until round five of the URC on Saturday, October 15th, a date Fekitoa is eagerly awaiting having had a taste of the atmosphere in Limerick once before.

Fekitoa was speaking about his first experience of Thomond Park in an in-house interview and revealed he has been desperate to play at the stadium again since that Champions Cup meeting between Toulon and Munster in 2018.

Malakai Fekitoa on Thomond Park.

“Probably the highlight from my time in Toulon was when I played against Munster here at Thomond Park. That was one of my first games outside of New Zealand,” Fekitoa said.

“It was the first time I’d ever heard about the Champions Cup and I came straight from New Zealand and then managed to play the first game. It was the quarter-final that year.

“I know we lost to Munster, I think [Andrew] Conway scored an unbelievable try from halfway and we lost the match. The whole experience of the build up to the game was like a test match.

“I never knew that a club rugby game could be that big. The atmosphere, the people in Limerick here were just unbelievable. Since then, I’ve always followed Munster and I’ve always wanted to come back here.”

🗣️ “Since then, I’ve always followed Munster and I’ve always wanted to come back here.” Hear from our new signing @MalakaiFekitoa who chats about his journey from Tonga to Munster ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/SysC2ssken — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 6, 2022

The Tongan star will hope to have a big impact.

Fekitoa has been brought in as a replacement for Damian De Allende and he will be hoping to have a similar impact as the South African World Cup winner.

In a major plus for the province, the talented centre should be available to Munster more often than De Allende, as Tonga’s international schedule doesn’t clash with the European club season as much as South Africa’s does.

At the age of 30 Fekitoa is still at his peak, and has shown with Toulon and Wasps that he is well able for the rigours of European club rugby.

