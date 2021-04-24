Maggie Alphonsi recalls ‘dunk’ tackling Owen Farrell at Saracens training

Former England international Maggie Alphonsi has revealed she stopped Owen Farrell “in his tracks” during a Saracens training session.

During her playing days, Alphonsi occasionally trained with the Saracens men’s academy side and came up against the likes of future England internationals Farrell, Jamie George and George Kruis.

The former England flanker was speaking on the RugbyPass Offload podcast and recalled making an impressive hit on the current England men’s captain.

#WomensSixNations ambassador @MaggieAlphonsi on how she defied the odds to make it to the top of rugby 🏉 pic.twitter.com/OZz8579Iv9 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 23, 2021

“At the time, Owen Farrell had his Justin Bieber quiff,” Alphonsi commented.

“I remember one session I attended – Eddie Jones was the Saracens director of rugby at the time and every now and again he would do a session with the academy boys.

“This one random day, he took the session and they asked if it was okay for me to join as normal and Eddie said that was fine, as long as I did everything the academy boys would be doing – tackling or whatever it might be.

“We were doing a game scenario, five versus three, and all Owen had to do was pass the ball down the line but instead he saw me and was definitely targeting me.

“I thought ‘I can’t not tackle him, that will be bad for my reputation’, so I made a hit on him – some people might exaggerate and say I took him right back and dunked him a bit!

“Let’s just say, I made an effective tackle that stopped him in his tracks.”

‘Oh my god, she’s just tackled him!’

The future England captain’s father Andy was watching on when Alphonsi made her tackle, and she clearly caught the attention of the elder Farrell and the other coaches with her impressive hit.

“Andy Farrell was one of the coaches there, Owen’s dad, and I remember him and a few of the other coaches in the corner being like ‘oh my god, she’s just tackled him!’,” Alphonsi said.

“That’s one of the moments that will live forever in my head but maybe in his, it has completely gone. From what I remember, he was a good sport and said ‘good tackle’. It’s a story I will tell my grandkids!”

