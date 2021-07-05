Maggie Alphonsi includes six Irishmen in her Lions starting test XV

Former England international Maggie Alphonsi has included six Irish players in her starting British and Irish Lions test team.

The Lions are now two games into their set of fixtures for the summer and have so far claimed impressive victories against Japan and the Johannesburg-based Lions.

Alphonsi was on punditry duty for Sky Sports after the Lions’ first game on South African soil and was tasked with selecting the starting 15 for the tourists’ first test against the Springboks.

Missed the action on Saturday? Don’t worry, you can check out all the best bits from our clash with Sigma Lions by clicking the link below now 👇#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 5, 2021

Irish and Welsh players lead the way.

The Sky Sports pundit included just two English players in her starting team – Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje – the smallest contingent of any nation along with Scotland.

The two Scots to make Alphonsi’s team are Hamish Watson and Stuart Hogg, both of whom impressed in the Lions’ win against their Johannesburg-based namesakes on Saturday.

Wales winger Josh Adams has been rewarded for his four-try haul on Saturday with a starting place on the right wing, while fellow Welshman Liam Williams has been selected on the opposite wing.

The pack has a decidedly Irish flavour to them, as every Ireland forward currently on tour with the Lions has been selected by Alphonsi to start against the Springboks in the first test.

Check out Maggie Alphonsi’s Lions starting test XV below.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Liam Williams (Wales)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

12. Owen Farrell (England)

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

5. Iain Henderson (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

Read More About: British and Irish lions, maggie alphonsi