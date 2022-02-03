Mack Hansen named to start against Wales in Ireland’s Six Nations opener

Mack Hansen will win his first cap for Ireland on Saturday, after being named to start on the wing against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson have missed out on selection in Ireland’s match-day squad, although the Ulsterman hasn’t played for a while due to injury.

It is currently not known whether Henshaw is also struggling with an injury, as young Ulster centre James Hume has been selected ahed of the Leinster player on the bench.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose start at 12 and 13, while the rest of the backline has a settled look to it, with Jamison Gibson-Park favoured ahead of Conor Murray at scrum-half.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Presenting your Ireland Match Day squad for Saturday’s #GuinnessSixNations opener against Wales at a sold-out @avivastadium! 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvWAL — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 3, 2022

Andy Farrell has named a powerful forward pack.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an arguably full-strength forward pack regardless of injuries, as Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan have both recovered from knocks they picked up while playing with Leinster.

Tadhg Beirne has been selected to start, having missed out on a starting place in the win against the All Blacks in the Autumn Nations Series, while Ryan Baird has been included on the bench.

The likes of Cian Healy and Peter O’Mahony will provide plenty of experience to the forwards off the bench, while young Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan is in line to win his third cap for his country.

There is disappointment for Jack Carty, as Joey Carbery has been named on the bench ahead of the Connacht fly-half, having recovered from an elbow injury.

• 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 • Here’s your Wales squad to face Ireland in the opening round of the 2022 #GuinnessSixNations (KO 14:15 | ITV & S4C). ➥Bydd Josh Adams yn cael ei ddechreuad rhyngwladol cyntaf yn y crys 13 yn erbyn Iwerddon penwythnos ‘ma. #IREvWAL — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 3, 2022

Check out Ireland’s match-day squad against Wales below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 27 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 33 caps

11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) uncapped

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 101 caps, captain

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 52 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 25 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 12 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 112 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 18 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 6 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 79 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 92 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 27 caps

23. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

