Mack Hansen ‘couldn’t be prouder to be Irish’ after stunning debut

Mack Hansen described his Ireland debut as a “dream come true” as the Connacht winger picked up the man of the match award against Wales.

Australian-born Ireland winger Hansen was brilliant right from the very beginning, as he stormed down the wing in the opening minute before throwing a nice pass to Bundee Aki for his country’s first try of the afternoon.

Hansen has only been in Ireland a matter of months, having joined Connacht from the Brumbies at the start of the season, but his Cork-born mother and family have always been big supporters of Irish rugby.

The 23-year-old was speaking to RTE after Ireland’s 29-7 victory against Wales and offloaded much of the credit for his performance to his team mates.

Mack Hansen delights in his Ireland debut.

“The guys inside me just made my job a whole lot easier. Our forwards and backs were all just running great lines and playing very well together,” Hansen said.

“That’s what we’ve been working for over the last couple of weeks in Portugal. So to have it all come together like that was really special. Being in front of a packed crowd as well, it’s great to see the fans back here.

“Honestly it’s been a dream come true. Everyone really has adopted me as their own and I couldn’t be prouder to be Irish today.

“I think all of my family and friends are watching back home in Australia so shout out to them. I got some special messages throughout the week and it just made this whole week so special for me, I couldn’t be happier, to be honest.”

The Connacht winger can expect to start again in Paris.

Not many would have predicted that Hansen would start for Ireland earlier in the week, but the winger certainly rewarded Andy Farrell’s faith in him with his outing against Wales.

Hansen didn’t manage to score a try on his debut, but he did make more metres than any of his teammates, as he was constantly looking for work off his wing.

Robert Baloucoune had been tipped to start against Wales during the week, but Hansen can expect to start against France in Paris off the back of his excellent debut in Dublin.

Despite the big win against the reigning Six Nations champions, Ireland weren’t perfect, but it certainly wasn’t a bad outing and Hansen himself didn’t put a foot wrong on a wet and windy day at the Aviva Stadium.

