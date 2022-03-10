Mack Hansen misses out as Ireland team for England is named

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made a number of big selection calls for the game against England, as Mack Hansen has dropped out of the match-day squad.

Connacht winger Hansen had started in all three of Ireland’s Six Nations matches so far, but Farrell has opted for Andrew Conway and James Lowe to start on the wings at Twickenham on Saturday instead.

Robbie Henshaw has also dropped out of the starting team, although he has been named on the bench, as Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose have got the nod at 12 and 13.

Johnny Sexton returns to the starting 15 and captains the team, while Hugo Keenan has also been reinstated at full back, having made way for Ulster’s Michael Lowry against Italy.

Plenty of experience among the forwards.

Among the forwards, Cian Healy starts at loosehead prop after Andrew Porter was ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations with an ankle injury.

Peter O’Mahony has retained his place in the starting team after captaining Ireland against Italy, and starts alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back row.

There is plenty of experience on the bench, as Dave Kilcoyne returns to an Ireland match-day squad, while Iain Henderson is also back among the replacements having played a full 80 minutes for Ulster against Cardiff last weekend.

Jack Conan is named on the bench for the second consecutive Ireland match, having very much established himself as a starter for his country before the Six Nations kicked off.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Presenting your Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s #GuinnessSixNations showdown against England at Twickenham! ✊#TeamOfUs | #ENGvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 10, 2022

Check out Ireland’s match-day squad against England below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) captain

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf)

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)

