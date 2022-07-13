Luke Pearce calls for constant ‘slamming’ of referees on social media to end

Luke Pearce fears rugby referees will walk away from the game if they continue to be harshly-criticised for any mistakes they are deemed to have made.

Rugby is a complicated game in which there is no shortage of foul play, so getting every decision correct in any given match is virtually impossible for a referee.

Nonetheless, supporters are often unforgiving when a decision goes against their own team and plenty of them choose to air their grievances on social media.

This online criticism has not gone unnoticed by the sport’s top referees and came to a head last summer when South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus panned the performance of Nic Berry in an hour-long video that was published online.

Referee Luke Pearce was speaking on The Rugby Pod about widespread criticism of match officials in rugby and argued that it could result in a shortage of referees.

Luke Pearce on criticism of referees.

“It’s something that clearly will have to change in the next few years,” Pearce said.

“Because you’ve only got to look on social media this weekend; it can’t continue, this way of continually slamming people after every single fixture because people are just going to give up.

“People will just walk away from it, is my fear. You’ve got to have thick skin, of course you have, but there’s only so much dealing with real shit that you can deal with for however many years you are in this job for.

“If you want to be on [social media], you’ve got to brace yourself for the shit that comes your way as well.

“I think the balance that we’re struggling with in refereeing at the moment is having a profile, doing this stuff, making people realise that we’re decent people, accessible and we’re normal.

“We’re normal human beings that are just trying to do the best job that we can.”

I had a great and open discussion with @Luke_W_Pearce about what it’s like being a referee at the top of our ever changing sport.

The importance of the TMO moving forward. Managing emotion. Dealing with the negativity and loads more. Enjoy. @TheRugbyPod https://t.co/6n8JQAaNdq pic.twitter.com/TDIcuNZ9Ps — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) July 12, 2022

Varying interpretations of the laws.

Many of the laws in rugby are somewhat open to interpretation, which results in different referees being lenient in regards to certain foul play and very strict about other infringements.

There are also different rules in use in some competitions, with the 20-minute red card used in Super Rugby Pacific and the Rugby Championship perhaps the most notable.

The laws have also changed significantly throughout the years, with head contact in particular being cracked down on in recent years due to concerns over the effects of concussion.

