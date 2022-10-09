Luke Fitzgerald calls for Joey Carbery to make permanent switch to full back

Luke Fitzgerald has called for Joey Carbery to make a permanent switch to full back rather than staying at out-half.

Carbery spent much of his early career at Leinster as a full back, although since he joined Munster in 2018 he has been primarily used as an out-half for his province and his country.

In fact, Carbery’s move to Munster was arranged so he could get more game time in the number 10 jersey, and while he is currently second in the Irish pecking order at out-half behind Johnny Sexton, it must be said that he is a distant second.

Munster were lacking in options at out-half when Carbery first arrived in Limerick, although that is no longer the case, with youngsters Ben Healy and Jack Crowley both showing plenty of promise.

Former Leinster and Ireland winger Luke Fitzgerald was speaking to Premier Sports and argued that Carbery’s potential at full back is greater than at out-half.

Luke Fitzgerald on Joey Carbery.

“I think this is his best position. He’s a smaller guy, so you can hide him defensively at the back. He’s very elusive as a runner, probably not so much after that ankle injury, but still very elusive. He’s a beautiful ball handler,” Fitzgerald said.

“What this allows Munster to do is use their resources better as well. They’ve got [Ben] Healy and they’ve got [Jack] Crowley at 10, two very promising young talents there.

“You can play two big pillars next to them at 12 and 13. Instead of having a play-making 12 or 13, Carbery can now be your play-making [15] and open up the pitch for his wingers. It allows you to be very tight defensively and very physical in that front line.

“I think this is the best option for Munster. I’ve been banging this drum for quite a while… I think this is the real future for this Munster team. I’m not as convinced about [Mike] Haley. I think he’s a good player.

“But I think Carbery’s ceiling is way higher at full back than it is at 10.”

“To my mind, I think this is his best position…I think Carbery’s ceiling is way higher at full back than it is at 10.” 🗣️@lukefitz11 and @AlanQuinlan1 weigh in on Joey Carbery playing at 15 for Munster 🔴#CONvMUN pic.twitter.com/WdsSOsWmV3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 7, 2022

Munster’s stuttering start to the season continued.

Carbery’s appearance at full back on Friday night was injury enforced, as Mike Haley and Simon Zebo were unavailable, and doesn’t necessarily indicate a long-term change moving forward.

Munster failed to impress again in their fourth game of the season, as they suffered a 20-11 defeat to Connacht at the Galway Sportsground, the province’s third loss already.

While Carbery, like many of his team mates, failed to impress against Connacht, it perhaps isn’t surprising given his recent lack of game time in the 15 jersey.

Read More About: Joey Carbery, Luke Fitzgerald, munster rugby