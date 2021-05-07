Luke Fitzgerald questions Warren Gatland’s ‘contradictory’ Lions selections

Luke Fitzgerald has questioned Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad, labelling some decisions made by the head coach as “bizarre”.

A number of big name players missed out on Lions selection, including Ireland’s Johnny Sexton, England’s Kyle Sinckler and Wales’ Jonathan Davies, while a number of unexpected players made the cut.

While it appears that Gatland has chosen a squad largely based on players’ physicality, Fitzgerald told the Irish Independent’s Left Wing podcast that he believes there is a lack of consistency in the selections.

“You want to be positive about things but there are some really bizarre decisions. There are contradictory decisions. Some people are picked for their physicality, and then some people don’t fit that bill,” Fitzgerald said.

“Then I look at other people who are picked on form and others are aren’t in form but got picked. I just think there are contradictions all over the place.

“You could say that there are 37 people there, and that is always going to be the way and you just have to fit the coach’s eye. Otherwise, you call into question the consistency in the selection and the criteria that they use.”

James Ryan’s omission is “unfair”.

James Ryan was one of Ireland’s biggest omissions, as the talented lock was overlooked by Gatland and his coaching team for six other second row forwards.

Gatland commented on Leinster’s loss to La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup final after the Lions squad was announced, explaining that Ryan’s inability to deal with giant Australian lock Will Skelton coloured his decision.

However, the Lions coach did select England and Exeter Chiefs lock Jonny Hill, who struggled to deal with both Ireland and Leinster’s physicality as Fitzgerald pointed out.

“I think if it is based on La Rochelle, it is unfair and doesn’t really make sense,” Fitzgerald commented.

“One of the few tests that Exeter had this year was against Leinster and their pack got destroyed, and I didn’t think Jonny Hill was good against Ireland either.

“I think he has potential and he is a big man, but there is no way you can tell me he is a better player than James Ryan.”

