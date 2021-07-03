Ex-England international slams decision to play Luke Cowan-Dickie for the Lions

Former England scrum-half Kyran Bracken has slammed the decision to select Luke Cowan-Dickie for the British and Irish Lions’ first game on South African soil.

Cowan-Dickie came off during last Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final after he appeared to lose consciousness when his head collided with the knee of a Harlequins player.

Despite the head injury, the Exeter Chiefs hooker has been named on the bench for the Lions’ game against the Johannesburg-based Lions just one week after the original incident.

Luke is unconscious for over 20 seconds. Possibly 40-60 secs. How can he play the following week? I am absolutely disgusted that the powers that be allow this to happen. A stain on our great game.

Bracken, who is a member of Progressive Rugby, a lobbying group which is looking to reduce brain injuries in the sport, took to Twitter to air his grievances with Cowan-Dickie’s selection.

“This is the most ridiculous decision in my lifetime of rugby. Unconscious! Yet on the bench a week later. Do we require a death before this is stopped?” Bracken tweeted.

“Luke is unconscious for over 20 seconds. Possibly 40 to 60 seconds. How can he play the following week? I am absolutely disgusted that the powers that be allow this to happen. A stain on our great game.”

Luke Cowan-Dickie in line to make first appearance for the Lions.

England hooker Cowan-Dickie could make his first appearance for the Lions today if he is brought off the bench in today’s match in Johannesburg.

The Exeter Chiefs man was unavailable for the Lions in their first game of the summer against Japan, as the Gallagher Premiership decider against Harlequins took place on the same day.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland was speaking at a press conference during the week and revealed that Cowan-Dickie had completed the return-to-play protocols.

Here is our #LionsRugby team for the battle of the big cats as we face @LionsRugbyCo on Saturday

“I asked how it was and he said he was fine, he said he’d never had a knock like that before,” Gatland said, via the Daily Mail.

“So he’s done all the return to play protocols and he’s started to take a part in training. He’s another real competitor.”

Saracens hooker Jamie George will start for the Lions in today’s game, while Ken Owens is being rested after starting against Japan last weekend.

