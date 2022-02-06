Luke Cowan-Dickie apologises for costly late error against Scotland

England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie has apologised for his late error which resulted in him being sent to the sin bin and Scotland being awarded a penalty try.

Scotland claimed a narrow 20-17 victory against England at Murrayfield yesterday, as Gregor Towsend’s side secured back-to-back victories against the English for the first time since 1984.

It was a close-fought battle, although the pivotal moment in the match came in the 66th minute, when Cowan-Dickie slapped the ball into touch in an effort to prevent Darcy Graham from getting on the end of a Finn Russell cross field kick.

Slapping the ball away with no effort to catch the ball is a penalty offence, and referee Ben O’Keeffe deemed that it was worthy of a yellow card and penalty try, as Graham was in a position to catch the ball and score a try.

PENALTY TRY TO SCOTLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Brilliant kick from Finn Russell! Luke Cowan-Dickie deliberately played the ball out. Penalty Try. Yellow Card. GAME ON! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 17-17 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#SCOvENG #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/CAZ5iqqawh — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 5, 2022

Luke Cowan-Dickie apologises to England’s supporters.

Cowan-Dickie took to Twitter after the match to apologise to England’s supporters for giving Scotland a way back into the game.

“Just want to apologise to all you supporters for today. I let myself and you guys down,” Cowan-Dickie wrote.

“Every time I play for my country I want nothing more than to make you guys proud. Thanks for all the support. Looking forward to bouncing back next week!”

When questioned by a Twitter user over why he was laughing when coming off the pitch, Cowan-Dickie explained that a ball boy at Murrayfield was giving him grief over his mistake.

“Laughing at the ball boy giving me abuse. Didn’t want to say anything as my head was gone. Wasn’t laughing at what I did.”

Eddie Jones’ side suffer third opening day defeat in-a-row.

England have gotten their Six Nations campaign off to a losing start for the third year in-a-row, having also lost to Scotland in their first championship game last year, while France beat them in Paris in the the first round in 2020.

Eddie Jones’ side did look like they had taken control of the game after establishing a seven-point lead with less than 20 minutes remaining, but the yellow card and penalty try put England on the back foot.

Finn Russell slotted a penalty with less than 1o minutes left to play, which ultimately proved to be enough in the end as Scotland held onto their three-point lead.

Scotland will travel to Cardiff to face Wales next while England will look to get their Six Nations campaign back on track when they take on Italy in Rome.

