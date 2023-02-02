Louis Rees-Zammit takes aim at WRU after Tom Jones’ ‘Delilah’ banned

Louis Rees-Zammit has taken aim at the WRU after choirs were banned from singing Tom Jones’ ‘Delilah’ for rugby matches at the Principality Stadium.

‘Delilah’, which tells of a scorned lover who stabs his former partner, has often been sung during Wales match days at the Principality Stadium, but will no longer be performed by choirs at the Cardiff venue.

The decision has been made in response to allegations of sexism, racism and misogyny within the WRU, while chief executive Steve Phillips has also stepped down.

Although it does seem like major changes are on the way at the WRU, Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit took to Twitter to question the organisation’s priorities.

“All the things they need to do and they do that first,” Rees-Zammit tweeted in response to the choir ban on ‘Delilah’.

Although Rees-Zammit does play for Wales, he is perhaps more comfortable in criticising the WRU as he plays his club rugby for Gloucester in England.

All the things they need to do and they do that first….😶 — Louis Rees-Zammit ⚡️ (@LouisReesZammit) February 1, 2023

Plans to modernise the Welsh Rugby Union.

While banning the Tom Jones song may be frivolous, there are plans in place to “modernise the profile” of the WRU after the intense criticism the organisation has come under in recent times.

The WRU announced yesterday a vote will be put to member clubs on March 26th or earlier, in which they will be asked to approve a proposal that the board’s next chair should be an appointed Independent Non-Executive Director, that its composition should include at least five women out of 12 members and that its skill-set should be significantly more diverse.

Aside from allegations of sexism, racism and misogyny, the WRU has also been heavily criticised for its relationship with the four professional regions in the country; Cardiff, Ospreys, Scarlets and Dragons.

Cardiff Rugby non-executive director Hayley Parsons recently called for the entire board of the WRU to resign, and likened the current arrangement between the regions and the national governing body to an “abusive relationship”.

Read More About: Louis Rees-Zammit, wales rugby