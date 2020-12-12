Leinster head coach Leo Cullen feels as though there is still plenty to “improve upon” after they clinched a bonus-point win away to Montpellier.

Cullen’s side got their Heineken Champions Cup campaign off to a flying start, beating Montpellier 35-14 despite starting a relatively inexperienced side against the French club.

With each club playing only four games each in the pool stages in this season’s competition even one loss could prove to be catastrophic, something Cullen was well aware of.

'There were pleasing parts of our game but there are definitely things we can improve upon.' 👊 Leo Cullen spoke to Leinster Rugby TV after tonight's bonus-point win in Montpellier.

“We’re delighted. We knew it was going to be a very tough week this week so it’s great to get off to a positive start. We got a win, and a bonus-point win as well, so there’s lots of positives in the game.

“The guys worked hard this week in terms of trying to get back together as a group and understanding what we’re trying to do together.

“There were lots of pleasing things in the game but there are definitely parts of our game we can improve upon. But overall we’re pleased.

‘There was always going to challenges this week’

Leinster had a large influx of players coming back into the squad from the Ireland camp, with less than a week to adjust to their new setting.

To combat this, many of the returning internationals came off the bench, with their experience helping to seal the win for Leinster.

“I think the group have been going really well. I think the fresh energy from guys coming back in is important. There was always going to be some challenges this week.

“It’s a huge game again for us. There are four pool games in Europe with the new format. It just means it’s so important, every single point is vital,” Cullen commented.

Leinster take on Northampton at the RDS Arena next Saturday but Cullen knows that home advantage counts for little during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The crowds, or lack of crowds, is certainly a factor. It’s much more of an even playing field. Even you see the likes of Ulster losing last night when it was 26 or 27 games in a row that they’d won there,” Cullen explained.

