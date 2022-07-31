Los Pumas v Wallabies: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Los Pumas take on the Wallabies in the first round of The Rugby Championship.

Argentina will host Australia in Mendoza in the second of two games on Saturday, with South Africa facing New Zealand in the day’s earlier fixture.

Los Pumas failed to win any of their six matches in the tournament last year, although they did claim a test series win against Scotland in July thanks to a last-gasp try from Emiliano Boffelli.

The Wallabies suffered a 2-1 series loss to England in July, although they did comfortably beat Los Pumas twice in last year’s Rugby Championship will expect themselves to win on Argentine soil on Saturday.

Los Pumas v Wallabies: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, August 6th on Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 4pm while the match kicks off at 4.05pm.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

Both teams will name their match-day squads on Thursday at the latest, although they can release them sooner if they wish to do so.

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has made minimal changes to his squad, although out-half Benjamin Urdapilleta has been included, having missed out on the test series against Scotland due to his involvement in the Top 14 final with Castres.

Australia head coach Dave Rennie has had to call up seven players who didn’t feature against England for the tour of Argentina, due to a high number of casualties from their July test series.

Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is perhaps the most notable absence from the squad, as he won’t feature in the two games in Argentina due to playing for Australia’s rugby sevens team at the Commonwealth Games in England.

Quade Cooper is set to feature for the Wallabies for the first time this year however, having missed out on the series against England, after injuring himself in the warm up just minutes before the first test.

