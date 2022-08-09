Los Pumas v Wallabies second test: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Los Pumas will hope to exact revenge on the Wallabies in the second round of this year’s Rugby Championship.

Australia got the better of Argentina in an exciting encounter in Mendoza last Saturday, as the Wallabies came from nine points down at half time to secure a 15-point victory.

Argentina will believe they can win this weekend in San Juan however, as they dominated large parts of their first meeting with Australia, before they fell apart after the 60-minute mark and conceded three unanswered tries.

The Wallabies will know that another win this weekend would set them up very nicely for a run at The Rugby Championship title, with two games against the Springboks on home soil coming after they depart Argentina.

Los Pumas v Wallabies: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, August 13th on Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 8pm Irish time while the match kicks off at 8.05pm.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

Both teams are expected to name their match-day squads on Thursday, although they may announce them sooner if they wish to do so.

Australia were forced into a late change last week when Wallabies captain Michael Hooper pulled out of the game for personal reasons, and he will again be unavailable after returning home from Argentina.

Quade Cooper will also be unavailable, as he ruptured his Achilles tendon during last Saturday’s match and will be out for the rest of the season.

Noah Lolesio started in the 10 jersey for the Wallabies in all three matches against England last month, although Reece Hodge stepped in at out-half after Cooper’s injury, while James O’Connor is also in the squad.

Argentina don’t have any major injury concerns, although head coach Michael Cheika did rotate his squad quite a bit during last month’s test series against Scotland and he may feel it’s necessary to do so again.

