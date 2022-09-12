Los Pumas v Springboks: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Los Pumas will hope to claim a historic third win in this year’s Rugby Championship when they take on the Springboks in Buenos Aires.

Argentina have never won three games in a single edition of The Rugby Championship before, but they have their best opportunity ever to do just that against South Africa this Saturday.

All four teams in this year’s tournament have won two and lost two, and Argentina have shown that they can beat the world’s best on their day with victories against New Zealand and Australia in recent weeks.

A first-ever Rugby Championship title also remains a possibility for Argentina, although South Africa will also fancy their chances at silverware with two games against Los Pumas yet to come.

Los Pumas v Springboks: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, September 17th on Sky Sports Arena. Coverage begins at 8pm Irish time while the match kicks off at 8.10pm.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

TRC Round #5

Big round that could help determine the title? ….. Bledisloe Cup in Melbourne while Springboks travel to Argentina…#AUSvNZL#ARGvRSAhttps://t.co/Azg1DyMM01 pic.twitter.com/xKa2knHcr9 — TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) September 12, 2022

Team news.

Both teams are required to name their match-day squads on Thursday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish. South Africa often announce their team a couple of days early.

Argentina have no significant injury concerns after their loss against the All Blacks in the last round of action, while veterans Agustin Creevy and Juan Imhoff have returned to the wider squad after not travelling to New Zealand.

¡Convocados! 🏉🇦🇷 Conocé a los 32 jugadores que estarán disponibles para afrontar la serie frente a los Springboks, por las dos últimas fechas del #VisaMacroRugbyChampionship. 👉🏼 Para el viaje a Sudáfrica, la nómina de jugadores podría reducirse.#VamosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/HT0Aa5Mk7n — Los Pumas (@lospumas) September 7, 2022

South Africa are short of out-halves in Buenos Aires, as Handre Pollard is still out injured while Elton Jantjies has flown home after allegations of an affair with a staff member.

Damian Willemse, who usually plays at full back for the Springboks, filled in at out-half in the second test against Australia and is expected to do so again against Argentina.

🐂 With six days to go before the Boks face Los Pumas in Buenos Aires, @oxnche is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead – more here: https://t.co/Ll3jDxvxpQ#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #ARGvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/yU1j7Ys7Hf — Springboks (@Springboks) September 11, 2022

Read More About: los pumas, springboks, the rugby championship