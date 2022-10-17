London Irish respond to reports of merger with Wasps

London Irish have dismissed reports of a merger with long-time rivals Wasps as “total and utter speculation”.

Wasps are expected to enter administration in the coming days, having pulled out of Saturday’s game against Exeter Chiefs due to the club’s dire financial situation.

The two-time European champions are expected to follow Worcester Warriors in being suspended entirely from this season’s Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated to the Championship unless they can prove a “no fault insolvency”.

London Irish issue strong statement.

Reports of a potential merger between London Irish and Wasps emerged in the following days, although the former have ruled out such a possibility.

The two clubs have long been rivals, as Wasps were based in London before their move to Coventry in 2014, and reports of a merger was met with a strong backlash from supporters of both clubs.

London Irish are also in financial trouble however, and the club’s principal shareholder Mick Crossan recently confirmed that he would relinquish his shares to new owners who would be able to guarantee the security of the club.

As of now, London Irish have not signalled any intention to follow Worcester Warriors and Wasps into administration, although the future of the club is far from certain.

Club statement: London Irish has dismissed the reports alleging that the Club is exploring a merger with Wasps as “total and utter speculation”. Full statement 👉 https://t.co/bEUG1tSUE2 pic.twitter.com/ztdtoyjg71 — London Irish (@londonirish) October 16, 2022

Worrying times for English club rugby.

Worcester Warriors will play no further part in this season’s Premiership and have been removed from the competition’s table and fixture list, and Wasps are expected to follow suit unless there is a remarkable last-minute takeover of the club.

That would leave the Premiership with 11 clubs for the rest of the season, and the loss of revenue for many of the teams involved due to two fewer home matches could cause further problems.

A number of options are being explore to safeguard the future of English club rugby, with the RFU recently throwing it’s support behind a 10-team Premiership along with a strengthened second tier.

