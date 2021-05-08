British and Irish Lions XV made up of players that missed out in 2021

Warren Gatland threw up plenty of surprises when he announced his 37-man British and Irish Lions squad on Thursday, as a number of high-profile players missed out.

The Lions squad is made up of players which head coach Gatland believes can match the physicality of the Springboks, as well as players who can cover more than one position.

As a result, a number of in-form players have missed out on the squad, who would be well able to make up a fiercely competitive Lions starting 15.

Front row.

Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher and Kyle Sinckler.

Healy has been an outstanding performer for Ireland since he made his international debut all the way back in 2009, but has never won a test cap for the Lions, having had to withdraw from the 2013 tour early on due to injury.

Kelleher would have been an outside choice for this year’s Lions squad, but the Leinster hooker has been brilliant in the loose for both club and country this season.

Sinckler is perhaps the most surprising omission from this year’s squad, having played in all three tests against the All Blacks four years ago, and he also played quite well in a struggling England team in this year’s Six Nations.

Second row.

Jonny Gray and James Ryan.

The strength of the second row that has been left behind makes it abundantly clear how many quality locks there are in Britain and Ireland at the moment.

Gray is an extremely reliable performer for Scotland, but perhaps lacks the physicality that Gatland is looking for in this year’s test series with the Springboks. Ryan, on the other hand, has struggled with injuries in recent months.

Both men may have lost out as a result of their lack of versatility, as four locks selected in the squad – Maro Itoje, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Courtney Lawes – can all play in the back row.

Back row.

CJ Stander, Sam Underhill and Josh Navidi.

In another area of impressive depth, plenty of excellent back rowers missed out on Gatland’s squad. While the likes of Billy Vunipola can’t complain after an underwhelming season, plenty of them can feel aggrieved.

Playing for the Lions in South Africa would have been the perfect end to Stander’s career, but the Munster man was somewhat surprisingly overlooked for his Ireland teammate Jack Conan.

Underhill can blame injury struggles on his omission, while Navidi must have been extremely close to a call-up after impressing for Wales in the Six Nations.

Half-backs.

Danny Care and Johnny Sexton.

The battle among Britain and Ireland’s number nines was arguably the least competitive of any position, after no scrum-half truly stood out in this year’s Six Nations.

International outcast Care has been in fantastic form for Harlequins however, and was reportedly included on Gatland’s long-list of players.

Sexton is the most glaring omission at fly-half, after concerns over the Ireland captain’s durability saw the veteran miss out on the chance to tour with the Lions for a third time.

Centres.

Jonathan Davies and Garry Ringrose.

Gatland made perhaps the most surprising selection decisions when it came to his centres, as unexpected inclusions Chris Harris and Bundee Aki were chosen ahead of Davies, Ringrose and Henry Slade.

While Davies is getting on a bit, the Wales centre played a crucial role in his country’s Six Nations success, and has impressed on the Lions’ last two tours.

Ringrose has the right to be a bit perplexed as Aki was chosen ahead of him, despite the Leinster centre being favoured by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during the Six Nations.

Back three.

Jonny May, Keith Earls and Hugo Keenan.

England’s May was arguably the form winger in world rugby just six months ago, but a disappointing Six Nations campaign has seen the Gloucester man narrowly miss out.

Ireland veteran Earls may be 33, but the Munster flyer has been in fine form in recent months and must have come close to touring South Africa with the Lions for a second time.

While Keenan may not be the flashiest full-back in the business, the former sevens star is extremely reliable, and is also well able to play on the wing.

