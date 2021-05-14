Quiz: Name every Lions try-scorer from the 2017 tour of New Zealand

The British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2017 threw up some thrilling encounters and will live long in the memories of many rugby fans.

Exactly how well that tour has survived in fans’ memories is the question we’re asking today. The Lions scored 18 tries across 10 games in New Zealand (although two of those were penalty tries).

What we’re asking today is which players scored those tries in both the tests against the All Blacks and the warm-up matches before the series.

13 Lions players scored tries on the tour and we’ll give you both the player’s nationality and the number of tries they scored to help you out.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you’ll have five minutes to guess all the names. Good luck!

Name every Lions try-scorer from the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

If the quiz doesn’t load, just click here.

