Warren Gatland makes six changes to starting team for third Lions test

Warren Gatland has made six changes to his starting team for the British and Irish Lions’ third test against the Springboks.

There has been two changes to the Lions’ starting back three as Liam Williams replaces Stuart Hogg at fullback and Josh Adams comes in for Anthony Watson on the wing.

Gatland has also made two changes to the starting front row, as Wyn Jones has come in for Mako Vunipola while Ken Owens has replaced Luke Cowan-Dickie.

TEAM NEWS 🦁 Here is our #LionsRugby team for the Third and Final #CastleLionsSeries Test Match v @Springboks 💪 Read more below 👇#BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 3, 2021

Warren Gatland has named a much-changed side for the final test.

Bundee Aki will win his first test cap for the Lions and will start at inside centre alongside his Ireland teammate Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Ali Price will start in his second test for the Lions, replacing temporary Lions tour captain Conor Murray, who drops to the bench.

Numbers three to eight remain unchanged for the Lions, although there has been numerous changes to the tourists’ bench.

Wales lock Adam Beard is in line to win his first test from the bench, cap for the Lions having missed out on the original 37-man squad, while Exeter Chiefs number eight Sam Simmonds has been also named in the replacements.

England captain Owen Farrell has dropped out of the match-day squad, and is replaced by Finn Russell in the number 22 jersey.

Check out the Lions match-day squad for the third test below.

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

14. Josh Adams (Wales)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

12. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Ali Price (Scotland)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Courtney Lawes (England)

5. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, Lions captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

Replacements

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17. Mako Vunipola (England), 18. Kyle Sinckler (England), 19. Adam Beard (Wales), 20. Sam Simmonds (England), 21. Conor Murray (Ireland), 22. Finn Russell (Scotland), 23. Elliot Daly (England).

